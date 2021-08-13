Two wanted men are now in custody for their role in a July 24 armed robbery.
Ashley Stephens, resident agent with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Tulsa, said Jimmy Dale Brown and Kody Fields were picked up Friday afternoon. The two men were sought after authorities believed they were involved in an armed robbery.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies were dispatched to Park Hill on a report of an armed robbery on July 24. The 22-year-old victim said three men held him at gunpoint and then fired shots at him. The suspects stole the man's vehicle, cell phone, and several hundred dollars in cash. Deputies located the victim's abandoned vehicle on Stick Ross Mountain Road.
Because the victim is Native American, the ATF was asked to assist CCSO with the investigation. One of the suspects, Fvs Chvtv Lawhead, 28, was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on tribal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.