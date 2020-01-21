The Tahlequah Mission Park Project committee hosted its first community meeting Tuesday evening to update residents on progress.
Roughly 20 area residents gathered at the Science Building at Northeastern State University to get an insight into the park.
Dana Boren-Boer, TMPP vice president, said the goal was to explain where they are in the process.
"We should close on the land soon. Final steps from the state grant administrator are being completed now, and as soon as the final paperwork is here, the city can finalize the purchase," said Boren-Boer.
The next step is to complete the grant and get it submitted by Jan. 31. TMPP president Craig Clifford said while they have to match the grant with in-kind donations or actual cash, community and committee members have already raised close to $41,000.
The total grant amount is $300,000 and it's an "80/20," meaning TMPP can get $240,000 from the state program, but it has to come up with $60,000.
"We're trying to find community partners, and one of the partners we're trying to get in contact with is Indian Capital Technology Center," said Clifford. "They teach a excavation and dirt moving class with backhoes and bulldozers."
Clifford said the goal would be to get ICTC to give him a price cut or donate value/in-kind service, which the committee could use as matching money.
Boren-Boer and Clifford stressed that the park must have water retention facilities because of drainage issues in the area.
There has to be a retention/detention pond to catch water so it can soak in the ground and not run off.
"Adam Holt was waiting for a cubic feet of dirt; he had to come up with a FEMA projection on how much it's going to cost for this in-kind donation," said Boren-Boer. "So we now have that to him, an estimated 29,040 cubic feet of dirt will need to be removed for the detention pond as an estimate at this point."
Area residents and members of the TMPP have been trying to raise money to buy the 21 acres at First Street and Mission Avenue to create a nature preserve. The proposed park acreage is already a habitat for animals such as deer, fox, rabbits, raccoons, and apparently, a lone mountain lion.
TMPP is looking to create various hiking and walking trails, along with a community park.
"We want some natural trails in there and a park place, and we need a reservoir to control flooding," said Boren-Boer. "It lends itself in the front part of the property to a natural park setting, and then the back part of the property - which is the majority of it - is all wooded, and it's got a dry creek bed that runs through it."
Her idea for the back side of the property is to benefit wildlife preservation and to cut single-track trails for walking or biking.
"Ideally, that would be left in its natural state to allow the deer and foxes, and just to keep that wildlife and give them a place they can still come to," she said.
What's next
There will be a Tahlequah Mission Park Project board meeting on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., in the Northeastern State University Science Building LL 61. The public is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.