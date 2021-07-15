Two-vehicle crash

Keri Thornton | Daily Press

Drivers escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on East Fourth Street Thursday afternoon. Tahlequah Police officers diverted traffic onto Basin Avenue as Tahlequah Fire and Rescue cleared the scene. Both drivers refused medical treatment.

