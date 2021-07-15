Drivers escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on East Fourth Street Thursday afternoon. Tahlequah Police officers diverted traffic onto Basin Avenue as Tahlequah Fire and Rescue cleared the scene. Both drivers refused medical treatment.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Lisa Jean Caviness 54 year old convenience store manager of Tahlequah transitioned July 15, 2021. Funeral service is 1:00 PM, July 19, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
HULBERT [mdash] age 67 of Hulbert, OK. Roofer. Died July 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services July 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hulbert I.O.O.F. Visitation July 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
