Two women were killed in a two-vehicle crash 6.5 miles outside of Stilwell on Dec. 21.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa, and Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were passengers in a GMC Acadia driven by Dustin Brown, 20, of Stigler.
Hayden Randall, 21, of Stigler, was another passenger in the GMC, and was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, leg, arm, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
The second vehicle involved was a 2005 Dodge Ram truck driven by Jimmy Branham, 17, of Sallisaw. He was transported to Northeastern Health System in Stilwell with head injuries and was treated and released.
According to the OHP report, the crash and condition of both drivers are under investigation.
