The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that two women were killed in a head-on collision just outside of Tahlequah Monday evening.
According to the report, Sharon Scraper, 53, Tahlequah, was driving eastbound on State Highway 51 when her vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV. Scraper was pronounced dead at the scene with internal trunk injuries.
Kaitlyn Owens, 19, was a passenger in the SUV. She was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to Northeastern Health System, where she was pronounced dead due to internal trunk and arm injuries. Although further information wasn't in the OHP report, family members said Owens was 8 months' pregnant, and that the baby didn't survive the crash.
The OHP report indicated Kaitlyn lived in Broken Arrow, but her Facebook account lists her as being from Tahlequah. It also indicates she graduated from Coweta High School earlier this year.
The driver of the SUV was Kaitlyn's mother. Ora Owens, 37, was transported by NHS EMS to Tahlequah Municipal Airport and from there was flown to St. John Medical Center and Hospital in Tulsa, with internal trunk and leg injuries.
The cause of the collision, and the reason Scraper veered into oncoming traffic, is still under investigation. Family members said she was returning from Tulsa, where her husband is hospitalized.
