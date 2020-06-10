Authorities are investigating a Wednesday house fire that killed two people.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a structure fire at 14221 N. Grace Hudlin Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sheriff Jason Chennault confirmed that two women died in the blaze.
“The family has been notified but we won't know positive IDs until the medical examiner has that confirmation,” Chennault said. “The medical examiner has picked up the bodies, so we’re just waiting to hear from them.”
The sheriff said his office is investigating the cause of the fire to make sure it wasn't arson.
“This is a horrible incident, and we send our condolences to the famil,y and at the point, we’re trying to determine the cause and origin of the fire. Until we know different, we’ll treat it as a homicide,” Chennault said.
