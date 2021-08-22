Four officials representing a wide range of experiences - including Michael Doublehead of Tahlequah - will be inducted Sept. 9 into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials.
The black-tie optional induction ceremony will be at the Oklahoma City Convention Center in conjunction with the annual Conference Banquet for the Oklahoma Municipal League. They will become the 73rd through 76th inductees into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame since 2001. Those to be inducted this year were announced by the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials Foundation, which is supported by eight organizations of Oklahoma municipal government officials or service organizations.
Doublehead is general manager of Tahlequah Public Works Authority. Others to be inducted are: Daniel Bradley, Sand Springs/Jennings; James Crosby, Yukon/Tuttle; and Randall Ross, Choctaw.
Formed in 1999, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials Foundation recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements or contributions to city and town government. To be selected, an honoree must make significant contributions to Oklahoma local government, through their positive spirit of public service, with unquestioned ethics.
The website www.okcityandtownofficials.org highlights the careers of each inductee in the past 20 years. Visitors to the website are able to navigate through biographies, video and photo features about each inductee.
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame Foundation is supported by the Oklahoma Municipal League, The Mayors Council of Oklahoma, the City Management Association of Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Municipal Alliance, the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund, the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority and the Oklahoma Municipal Clerks, Treasurers and Finance Officials Association.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and banquet are $50.
