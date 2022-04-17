The Tahlequah Public Works Authority Board of Trustees, during a March 18 meeting, took a gamble and awarded a bid for reconductoring materials.
Gary Stevens, electric superintendent, said four miles of a certain type of wire are available, and there's a chance of overloading the system, as the demand increases in the area between Park Hill Road and Cherokee Nation.
"It's going to happen in quite a few places in Tahlequah in the next probably 10 or 20 years," said Stevens.
Chair Scott Wright asked if the material was urgently needed, as he had concerns with the costs associated with the wire. Stevens said they were at the maximum output.
"But without, we're OK today," asked Scott.
General Manager Mike Doublehead said the load isn't shrinking as the area continues to grow. Scott then said if they backed up two years ago before the pandemic, the costs wouldn't be nearly what they are today.
Doublehead said the cost increased by $5,000 since the pandemic, and the timing for this issue is "horrible." Scott said the costs wouldn't decline significantly if they chose to revisit the topic in a year, but he asked if there was a chance they could fix the problem by that time.
The board agreed to award the bid to WESCO/Anixter for $161,697.
The board gave its nod to an invoice to HUB Engineers for services for the Teehee Plant Rehabilitation, totaling $6,390. An invoice for $8,515 for engineering services for the Wastewater Treatment Plant improvements was approved.
Members OK'd a request for reimbursement of expenses of the Teehee Water Treatment Plant completion contract, inspection services, and construction phase services, which totaled $6,390.
A request of $85,030 for a completion contract for wastewater treatment plant construction, engineering, and testing was OK'd. The board approved a $48,873 invoice to Cook Consulting.
Approval of health insurance coverage was granted.
What's next
The next TPWA board meeting is on May 20 at 9:05 a.m. in the Board Room at the Utilities Office, 710 W. Choctaw St.
