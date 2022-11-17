Sequoyah Elementary School Pre-K students pedaled their way through a a Trike-A-Thon Nov. 17 as part of an annual fundraiser.
Misty Blunt, Sequoyah Elementary’s director of early childhood education, said this is the fourth year for the fundraiser.
Blunt said the trike-a-thon begins with students asking for pledges or donations. On the day of the event, each Pre-K class rides tricycles or striders for 10 minutes, while several staff and faculty count how many laps each student makes.
Donors pay a flat fee or a certain amount for each lap a student makes. Blunt said the trike-a-thon is the school’s biggest fundraiser.
“We always like for the students to be active,” said Blunt. “Being active and raising money at the same time, it’s just a win-win.”
Angie Aldridge, a Sequoyah Elementary Pre-K teacher, said that while the fundraiser is not raising money for a specific need, it does help pay for things not covered by bond issues.
Blunt said this is the first time since the pandemic that the school has held the trike-a-thon, along with other holiday events, with parents being able to attend.
“We had our Thanksgiving lunch Tuesday, and it was so nice to actually have parents back in the building and to get things back to normal because we’ve missed that," said Aldridge. "I know the parents have missed that as well, because we love having parents in here to see what we do with them.”
Kayla Craig, mother of twins and Sequoyah Elementary students Zoey and Zayden Craig, said this was the first year she had checked out the trike-a-thon. She believes the difference between this and other fundraisers is that this one seems to be more geared toward the kids.
“They get to enjoy it. It has nothing to do with the parents. This is really just something for the kids and the teachers, and I like that the best,” said Craig.
Craig said her children have both been excited all week, as they got closer to the day of the fundraiser.
Sequoyah Elementary Counselor Alissa Goad said the fundraiser spurs students to exercise, but it also helps them to learn to work with other children outside of their own class.
“They get to intermingle a little bit, and then you can hear them cheering for each other and helping each other when they crash,” said Goad.
Goad said the trike-a-thon is a lot like the jog-a-thon fundraisers other Tahlequah Public Schools elementary sites host.
“I would say it’s harder for them to run for 10 minutes straight,” said Goad. “The wheels kind of get them going faster, and with this age, I think it keeps them engaged a little longer. They’re going to get tired of running pretty quickly.”
