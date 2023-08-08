NOEL, Missouri — Tyson Foods announced plans to c lose its poultry processing plant in Noel in October. Current workforce numbers were not released by the company, but as recently as late 2021, Tyson’s Noel plant employed 1,500 people. Tyson will close plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; and Dexter, Missouri.
Nathan Simon moved back to Noel three months ago from Commerce, Oklahoma, looking to make a career working at Tyson’s plant, but those plans were shattered when he came to work Monday.
“I’ve got three kids and child support to take care of, and it hurts me,” Simon said. “It hurts me bad. I’m having to go find another job to take care of everything. I’m the only income in the house. The price of rent around here is bad. It was a huge shock. I didn’t come in this morning thinking this was going to happen.”
Many did not want to comment on the record, including some gathered at a store on Main Street that specializes in African food. Some who work at the plant are immigrants from Somalia. Over the years, waves of immigrants have come to the plant to work, changing the community and the school system. Others have come from Mexico and Central America, Micronesia and Burma. Tyson also operates a plant in Monett that in 2021 employed around 600, but the company did not provide information on what this announcement might mean for Monett.
The company also said in a statement: “After careful consideration, we made the difficult decision to permanently close the plant and certain live locations that are part of the Noel, Missouri, complex on or about Oct. 20, 2023, and move the work performed in those locations to other facilities. While the decision was not easy, it reflects our broader strategy to strengthen our poultry business. ... All impacted team members are encouraged to apply for open, posted roles within the company.”
Bryan Hall, presiding commissioner of McDonald County, said the plant is one of the two largest employers in his county, and it will impact sales tax revenue, schools, families and small businesses.
“We did hear they have been given 60-day notices effective immediately,” Hall said Monday.
As of Monday evening, the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development had not posted a WARN notice, which is required by federal law for large layoffs.
Brent Beauford, pastor of the Gospel Mission Church in Noel and owner of 13 local rental properties, said it’s hard to calculate the impact of the plant closing.
“People I know that have a lot of rental apartments and houses to help provide housing for the workers at Tyson are going to be impacted,” Beauford said. “There’s no question about that. We have pressure from Northwest Arkansas. People are coming up here looking for cheaper rent. But this is going to send shock waves through the city.”
He said he couldn’t understand why Tyson was closing the plant.
“They just went through a big renovation and automation this past year,” Beauford said. “There have always been rumors that it could happen. Anything could happen these days in the climate we’re living in.”
Eric Findley, superintendent of the McDonald County School District, said in a statement: “This news is heartbreaking to us as many of our McDonald County School families work at Tyson Foods in Noel, and this will have life-changing consequences for them. ... At a meeting, many of our principals were in tears because they know families that are being impacted by this news. We know this will affect enrollment throughout the school district... . The news of the closure is so new it’s hard for us to estimate just how many students may move or leave the district due to their families looking for new employment.”
