U of A Fort Smith releases dean's list

FORT SMITH, Arkansas - The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith has released the dean's list for the Spring 2022 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Students with a 4.0 grade point average are marked with an asterisk: Jerica Clendennen and Riley Hayes, Cave Springs; Baylee Wallace, Fort Gibson; *Johnny Pruitt, Stilwell; *Josie Foster; *Jillian Rose and Autumn Wolff, Tahlequah; Jennifer Kindle, Westville.
