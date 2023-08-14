ADELPHI, Maryland – Derek Smith, of Stilwell, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus.
To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.
University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its tradition with online and hybrid courses, 175 classroom and service locations worldwide.
