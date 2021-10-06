MUSKOGEE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced on Monday, Oct. 4, that a federal grand jury completed its August and September sessions and returned 46 felony indictments for crimes occurring on Native American reservations.
The cases include 10 on the 14-county Cherokee Nation reservation: five from Cherokee County, two from Adair County, and two from Sequoyah County. The remaining crimes occurred on other reservations.
According to a release, 28 indictments were publicly filed, and 18 remain sealed pending arrests of the defendants. Those cases include six indictments for murders or involuntary manslaughter, four for sex crimes, and the remaining for allegations of assault with intent to commit murder, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic violence, firearms violations, and burglary and robbery.
The five unsealed non-Indian Country indictments involve possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, firearms violations, and traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
Of the 28 indictments publicly filed, five involved an offender from Cherokee County, two involved offenders from Adair County, and two offenders in Sequoyah County.
Jeriah Scott Budder, who was 18 at the time he allegedly shot and killed another man, was charged with first-degree manslaughter. On April 24, 2020, Budder allegedly shot David Jumper several times with a 9mm Glock pistol. Witnesses said Budder was intoxicated at the time of the shooting, and Tahlequah Police officers found him at his house on Bluff Avenue.
On July 24, Kody Fields, Jimmy Dale Brown, and Fvs Chvtv Lawhead allegedly held a man at gunpoint before firing shots at him during a robbery. The victim said the three men stole his vehicle, cell phone, and several hundred dollars in cash. Since the victim is Native American, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was asked to assist with the investigation.
Raymond David Goldman, of Cherokee County, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. He was also charged with use, carry, brandish and discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.
Gregory Alan Mouse was charged with assault resulting in serious bodily injury and robbery in Cherokee County.
Adair County resident Dustin James Patterson was charged with burglary, assault with a dangerous weapon, and attempted robbery.
Troy Allen Stevenson, of Sequoyah County, was charged with first-degree murder in 2021 after he allegedly shot and killed his father.
Justin Blake Castillo was charged with assault with a dangers weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Sequoyah County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.