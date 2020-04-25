Earlier this week, U.S. Cellular donated $15,000 to the Oklahoma area Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 relief efforts to support kids, families and communities during this time. The company's donation to Clubs across Oklahoma is part of their $325,000 donation to more than 50 Clubs in U.S. Cellular's service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas.
"Boys & Girls Clubs have always been a pillar in the neighborhoods they serve, but this pandemic has shined a light on just how much impact their programming and services have on kids, families and communities," said Deirdre Drake, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for U.S. Cellular.
The Boys & Girls Clubs COVID-19 Relief Fund helps ensure Clubs can continue critical COVID-19 response work.
These services include providing immediate and near-term relief efforts such as:
• Distributing food, bottled water and other necessary supplies.
• Operating for longer hours to provide childcare for families of essential workers and first responders.
• Offering virtual learning and programming to keep kids and teens engaged and on-track academically.
• Playing a critical role in helping kids recover following the crisis by helping heal youth trauma and enabling teens to contribute to the workforce as the economy rebuilds.
Over the past five years, U.S. Cellular has donated $5 million to provide K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics educational opportunities to Boys & Girls Club youth at more than 50 clubs across the country. The company has a longstanding commitment to the community and education and has contributed more than $15.1 million to youth since 2009.
For more information about U.S. Cellular's corporate responsibility initiatives, go to www.uscellular.com/about/community-outreach. For more information on U.S. Cellular's response to COVID-19, including how it is taking care of customers and associates, go to www.uscellular.com/covid-19.
