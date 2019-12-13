U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program is returning for its fifth consecutive year to invest in young people who are bringing fairness to their communities.
Through April 15, anyone over age 18 is urged to visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com to nominate young people ages 6-17, who are making a positive impact in communities. U.S. Cellular will announce six winners – three in February and another three in May. These will join the community of over 40 The Future of Good winners and receive $10,000 each to put toward their cause. Their stories will be featured on thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.
To enter, nominators should visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it is helping his/her community, and how the nominee could use a cash grant for technology or other means to grow his/her efforts. Nominees must not turn 18 before Aug. 30, 2020. For more information on eligibility and to view program rules, visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.