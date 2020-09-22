OKLAHOMA CITY - With less than three weeks remaining until the Sept. 30 deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census, approximately 40 percent of eligible Oklahomans have not filled out the form, ranking Oklahoma 41st in state Census response rate.
"The U.S. Census plays a key role in providing needed federal funding to help Oklahoma drive our communities forward," said Justin Brown, Oklahoma Human Services director.
Every 10 years, the Census works to accurately count everyone living in the U.S. and its territories. Critical funding for programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program are determined from the U.S. Census.
Federal and local officials will also use the 2020 data to make important decisions regarding needs for new schools, roads, and services for children and older Americans. Census results will also inform how hundreds of billions of dollars are allocated to programs
From newborns, to college students, to people in health care facilities, every person alive on April 1, 2020, should be counted in the 2020 Census. Teens can help, too, as those 15-years-old or older are responsible for ensuring their households complete the Census. The Census form is available online, 2020census.gov, and can be completed in less than 10 minutes.
Those who have questions about where family members should count themselves should visit 2020census.gov for a complete list of special circumstances.
