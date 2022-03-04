The United States Postal Service announced that it has delivered more than 270 million COVID-19 test kits to American households as part of President Biden's plan to distribute free at-home tests.
The Postal Service reported over 68 million test kit packages - with four tests per kit - have been shipped across all states, Tribes, and territories, each package containing four individual test kits. On average, it takes just 1.2 days for the Postal Service to deliver a test kit package once it has been received from the manufacturer, kitted and entered into the mailstream. On Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Postal Service delivered over 6 million COVID-19 test kit packages, the highest single day volume delivered since shipping began at the end of January.
"There are few assignments the Postal Service has received that better exemplify our public service mission than the request of the Biden Administration to deliver America's COVID-19 test kits," said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy.
The Postal Service immediately pivoted from a successful 2021 peak holiday season to focus on the delivery of America's COVID-19 test kits. Quick negotiations with the postal unions enabled the retention of many of the seasonal staff who were reassigned from their holiday roles, and new annex facilities acquired in the year prior were rapidly reconfigured to ensure workspace and storage capacity could handle the immediate influx of millions of test kits daily.
Strong interagency collaboration between the Postal Service, White House, Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Defense has been a key factor in the success of this mission. To order at-home COVID-19 test kits, visit covidtests.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.