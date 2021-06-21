FORT SMITH, Arkansas – The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester, according to Dr. Georgia Hale, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

Area students are listed by hometown:

Cave Springs: *Thomas Clement.

Gore: *Alexis Huckbay.

Kansas: *Sherilyn Kendrick.

Park Hill: Mera Alsharif

Stilwell: Johnny Pruitt.

Tahlequah: Rori Lake, Jillian Rose, Autumn Wolff, and Scott Wolff.

West Fork: Shea Hardesty, Brylee Kutz, Leslie Rodriguez, *Katelynn Skaggs, Zachary Wolfe

Westville: Jennifer Kindle.

