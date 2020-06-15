EDMOND – The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
For the spring 2020 semester, 1,692 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 2,092 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Area students on the President's Honor Roll include the following.
Fort Gibson: Macy Allene Smith.
Stilwell: Daysha Gail Ross.
Tahlequah: Catherine Gable Couch; Susan Elaine Geasland; Jessica Pauline Johnson; Siera Christine O'daniel; and Rachel Claire Walker.
Students listed on the Dean's Honor Roll include the following.
Fort Gibson: Samantha Angel-Rose Fugate
Stilwell: Ethan Jacob Hummingbird.
Tahlequah: Noah K. Dunlap.
