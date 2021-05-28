EDMOND – The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation recently awarded Catherine Couch the Albert J. Wilhite and Beulah M. Wilhite Scholarship.
Couch is a senior majoring in dance through the College of Fine Arts and Design.
“Each year, we recognize the most promising and deserving students at Central with scholarships,” said Anne Holzberlein, vice president for Advancement at UCO and president of the UCO Foundation.
The Albert J. Wilhite and Beulah M. Wilhite Scholarship provides scholarships to five UCO students annually who are of Native American descent without regard to a specific tribe. The UCO Foundation was established as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1975 to provide assistance to deserving students and support for faculty, campus activities and vital programs.
For more information, contact the UCO Foundation at foundation@uco.edu or 405-974-2770.
