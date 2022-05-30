The University of Central Oklahoma's College of Liberal Arts recently awarded two scholarships to Hulbert resident Graycee Hubbard to recognize her academic excellence and outstanding service to the university.
Hubbard, a sophomore photographic arts major, received the Photographic Arts Public Service Announcement Scholarship worth $2,500 and the Woody Gaddis Photography Endowed Scholarship worth $400.
"We are privileged each spring to be able to recognize the outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements of our liberal arts students and provide scholarship funds that will help those students achieve their dreams," said J. David Macey, Ph.D., interim dean of UCO's College of Liberal Arts.
For more information about UCO's College of Liberal Arts, visit uco.edu/cla.
