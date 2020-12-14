EDMOND – The University of Central Oklahoma has expanded access to its accredited degree programs with the addition of three new fully online programs through UCO’s Connected Campus.
The university now offers a Master of Science in nursing, and two Master of Public Administration programs: urban management and public and nonprofit management.
The Master of Science in nursing offers online coursework for individuals who have a bachelor’s degree in nursing and want to pursue their master’s degree. It offers nurses the prospect of more job opportunities and increased pay in the areas of nursing education or administrative roles. The program can be completed in as little as 16 months if pursued full time. Students are required to also complete 100 clinical hours.
The MPA programs in urban management and public and nonprofit management can be completed within two years for students who take nine hours each semester. Both of the 36-credit hour programs prepare students for career opportunities in public service. The urban management track is designed for students interested in careers involving city and municipal management. The public and nonprofit management option is broader – with career opportunities in nonprofit leadership, public affairs, education and community programming in both the private and public sectors.
Other online degrees offered through the UCO Connected Campus include the Bachelor of Business Administration in either human resource management or marketing, the professional Master of Business Administration, and the Master of Education in library media education, as well as the RN to B.S. in nursing track.
UCO also offers degree completion programs designed for adults who have earned prior college credits and want to complete their degree. Students can earn a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business, a Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership, or general studies or a Bachelor of Arts in applied liberal arts.
UCO Connected Campus students are assisted by a concierge who will guide them through the admissions and enrollment process and be available for questions as they pursue their degree. Applications now are being accepted for the spring and fall 2021 semesters.
To learn more or apply, visit online.uco.edu.
