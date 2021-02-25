EDMOND - With the increase in at-home learning taxing the balance between home and school, the University of Central Oklahoma is providing caregivers a new resource to help facilitate effective teaching and learning strategies.
The university recently launched the Virtual Learning Toolkit, a suite of online resources to help K-12 students succeed.
The toolkit, which includes videos, activities and learning resources, connects parents and guardians to Central educators who have specialized knowledge and years of in-classroom experience.
The toolkit covers a wide variety of subjects including science, reading and physical education.
More importantly, the materials help caregivers with the underlying skills students need to succeed in school such as critical thinking, stress management, creativity and maintaining a positive learning environment.
"This toolkit gives families and educators a high-quality resource to help students succeed," said Bucky Dodd, chief learning innovation officer.
"Created by leading education experts at the University of Central Oklahoma, this resource offers new and creative ways to engage students both inside and outside the classroom."
At launch, the toolkit included nearly a dozen videos.
The university plans to expand the toolkit with new subjects and additional resources in Spanish. To view the virtual toolkit, visit www.uco.edu/community/toolkit.
