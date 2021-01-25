EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester.
On the President's Honor Roll were 1,599 students, who recorded a straight-A or 4.0 GPA. Area students on the roll include: Macy Allene Smith and Emma Rae Wafford of Fort Gibson; and Catherine Gable Couch, Susan Elaine Geasland, and Rachel Claire Walker of Tahlequah.
Another 1,800 students are on the Dean's Honor Roll, for achieving a 3.5 GPA or better and no grade lower than a B. Area students on the roll include: Lyric Elise Peterson, Cookson; Graycee Mae Hubbard, Hulbert; and Noah K. Dunlap, Tahlequah.
To be eligible for either list, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
