EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma is currently accepting applications for fall 2020 to its accredited, fully-online Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Arts in Nursing track.
Accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, Central's track is available 100 percent online for registered nurses who are interested in furthering their nursing education.
Upon successful completion, nurses will have earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
With both part- and full-time options available and for as low as $8,500, Central's track is designed to provide flexibility for students, with the option to complete the track in as little as 10 months.
"The RN to B.S. in Nursing track at UCO takes the flexibility, affordability and convenience of an online degree with the recognized quality provided by our faculty to provide an experience students are looking for," said Barbara Arnold, chairperson and associate professor of nursing at Central. "With a student-focused curriculum and experienced professors, our track provides nurses with the skills and training required to advance their careers."
As part of Central's Connected Campus, registered nurses are eligible to apply to Central's RN to B.S. track with an associate degree from an accredited nursing program, completion of UCO's prerequisites, a minimum 2.5 retention GPA, and a current unencumbered nursing license.
The deadline for admission to the RN to B.S. in Nursing track is July 1.
Other fully-online degrees offered through the UCO Connected Campus include the Bachelor of Business Administration in either human resource management, general business or marketing, and the Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership or general studies, as well as two master's degrees, the Professional MBA and Master of Education in library media education.
UCO Connected Campus students are assisted by a concierge who will guide them through the admissions and enrollment process and will be available for questions as they pursue their degree.
For more information about Central's RN to B.S. in Nursing Track, visit www.uco.edu/programs/cms/program-rn-bs-nursing-major-online.
