EDMOND – The University of Central Oklahoma will host a series of events March 29-April 2 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
With “After the Ashes: Reflecting on the Past” as the theme for the week, the campus and the greater community are invited to engage in an array of programs that will encourage critical discussion and reflection on a significant piece of Oklahoma history.
The week of events begin with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commemoration Week Kickoff at 2 p.m. March 29, via Zoom. During the event, Hannibal B. Johnson, Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission education chairperson and attorney, will provide historical context and an overview of the 1921 events. Registration is required. As the week continues, the community is encouraged to attend various events.
Dialogue with the Dean on “Race, Representations and Relating: Lessons Learned from the Tulsa Race Massacre” will be at 2 p.m. March 30, via Zoom. Join Jeanetta D. Sims, UCO Jackson College of Graduate Studies dean, and a panel of esteemed scholars for a timely dialogue. Special guests will include Meta G. Carstarphen, Gaylord Family professor of strategic communication, University of Oklahoma; Tina M. Harris, Douglas L. Manship Sr.-Dori Maynard Race, Media, and Cultural Literacy endowed chairperson, Louisiana State University; and Sandra Thompson, interim assistant dean and professor, College of Fine Arts and Design, University of Central Oklahoma. The webinar is open to the public, but registration is required.
“After the Ashes: Reflecting on the Past” will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m., March 31, in Nigh University Center, Heritage Room 326. Central students will showcase their individual works of visual displays, written word and other means of expression as they attempt to embody the theme of this week. Diversity Roundtable presents A Conversation with Rilla Askew at 11:30 a.m., April 1, streamed via the UCO ODI Facebook page. Askew, author of “Fire in Little Beulah,” will speak about the implications of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and provide insight on what should be done now, 100 years later.
1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Commemoration Week Closing Event is set for 2 p.m., April 2, via Zoom. Stevie Johnson, executive producer of “Fire in Little Africa,” a multimedia hip-hop project commemorating Black Wall Street, will provide historical context into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre while highlighting current efforts underway to memorialize the event and bring prosperity back to the area. Registration is required.
All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. To register for all events, visit www.uco.edu/student-resources/odi/diversity-education-events. For more information, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion at odi@uco.edu or 405-974-3588.
