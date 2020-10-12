OKLAHOMA CITY – The University of Central Oklahoma College of Business will host two open houses to provide prospective students with previews of Central’s Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in business analytics programs.
The MSBA open house will be hosted virtually via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14. Those interested in attending either open house will need to register in advance. Upon registration, those who select the virtual events will receive the Zoom link.
“UCO’s business graduate programs provide community leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to take that next step in their career,” said Lauren Eichinger, director of business graduate enrollment at Central. “We are excited to showcase the industry experience our faculty bring to the classroom and the professional outcomes our unique programs have to offer.”
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from faculty, current students and college leadership about program format, curriculum and experiences offered, both in and out of the classroom.
UCO offers a fully-online MBA and an in-person MBA in downtown Oklahoma City. Students have the option to choose a major in health care or a general MBA. The programs are offered in a cohort-based format designed to provide team building, networking and career-building opportunities for students. The Central MBA can be completed in as little as 16 months.
The 32-hour MSBA program is a STEM-designated degree that equips graduates with data-analysis skills and knowledge for business decision-making. The program is offered on UCO’s main campus in Edmond and downtown Oklahoma City.
To register for either open house, visit www.uco.edu/business/about/events.
For more information about a graduate degree from the UCO College of Business, email Eichinger at leichinger@uco.edu or call 405-974-2341.
