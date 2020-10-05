EDMOND - The University of Central Oklahoma will host several information sessions for adults looking to complete their college degree as part of Reach Higher: Reconnect Week, Oct. 19-24.
Sessions include program preview webinars, the opportunity to virtually meet with an academic adviser to discuss a personalized degree completion plan and a chance to win a $250 tuition stipend.
The Reach Higher program offers adult learners a flexible schedule, allowing them to maintain a normal work routine while completing their degree entirely online.
Reach Higher Week will kick off with two reconnect webinars from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20, and noon to 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22. Program representatives will cover the application process, financial breakdown, course requirements and will answer attendee questions about the process of returning to school. Registration is required.
"Returning to school as an adult can be scary. We have fears about time, money, schedules, and even if we will do well," said Trevor Cox, assistant professor and program coordinator for the organizational leadership major at Central. "These sessions will provide important tips on what it takes to go back to school, provide detailed information on our adult degree completion program and allow you to set up appointments to get enrolled and get started on that next step."
Upon successful completion of the program, students will receive a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational leadership, designed to prepare students for success in corporate, industrial, government and nonprofit careers, meeting the needs of today's businesses.
Admission requirements include an associate degree or a minimum of 72 credit hours, must be 21 years of age or older, have a minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA in past college coursework, have completed general education requirements, and satisfy all institutional requirements for completion of remedial coursework. A provisional admission status may be given to students who do not yet meet the minimum credit hours or general education requirements.
Opportunities will be offered for program applicants to meet virtually one-on-one with an academic adviser. The first 15 students to set appointments with an adviser will automatically receive a $20 Amazon gift card. The first student to enroll in the Reach Higher organizational leadership program at Central during the week of events will receive a $250 tuition stipend to apply towards their first semester in the program.
For more information about the Reach Higher events or to register, visit www.blogs.uco.edu/ceps/reachhigherweek. To learn more about the organizational leadership program at Central, visit www.uco.edu/reachhigher.
