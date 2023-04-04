Greenwood Elementary School students were treated to a visit from Southwest Dairy Farmers on March 29, when they learned how their milk moves from udder to carton.
The free program featured an educator from Southwest Dairy Farmers, Susie Reece, and one of the farm's cows named Snickers. Reece showed students videos and pictures of the dairy industry and their farm operations, which put their favorite dairy products in their fridges.
"The United States population, as a whole, has become so far removed from agriculture that kids don't know where their food comes from, so [Reece's] main goal is dairy promotion," said Wallace.
Tahlequah Public Schools Farm-to-School Preventionist Maegan Wallace said the program was awarded a USDA farm-to-school grant for funding. The presentation was given to all elementary students; Wallace said that's a good age to introduce kids to the dairy industry, because they are open to learning about the safety of products.
Jacob Ford and Hedson Clark, third-graders at Greenwood, said they both enjoyed the program.
"Mostly because we actually got to see an actual cow," said Jacob.
Hedson said said the event this year was a little different because they were able to ask Reece more dairy-related questions after her presentation. They discussed different cattle breeds and some of the equipment used to milk the cow, as well as how they transport the finished product.
Wallace said the event is memorable for many, especially as some students pointed out to her that the cow was the same one from last year's program.
"They're usually pretty excited to see it. It's not every day you have cow brought to school, so to see a cow come to school is pretty cool," said Wallace. "They usually get pretty excited, and you hear the reaction when she starts milking the cow and they see the milk coming through the tubes and into the milk container."
Reece also stopped by Cherokee Elementary and Heritage Elementary to offer students a similar experience. After Reece left each site, various items and activities pertaining to the dairy industry were left for students, such as booklets and coloring books. Wallace said she hopes when students went home for the day, they would have a conversation with their parents about what they experienced.
Ginger Allen, a kindergarten teacher at Greenwood, said the event has taken place at the elementary site before. Allen said having the students see an actual cow and the process of milking helps make it real, and not just something they see in a book or learn about in a classroom.
"We have standards that we teach by in the State of Oklahoma, so this is checking off a lot of our standards for science," said Allen. "What's nice about this is that we can take this back to the classroom, and we can learn about it. We can relate this life experience to maybe assignments that we are reading."
