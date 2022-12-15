Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and for some local residents and businesses, the saying holds true for the infamous “ugly Christmas sweater.”
The classic ugly Christmas sweater is heavily decorated with festive sayings, imagery, and many, many embellishments – like tinsel, tree ornaments, and sometimes even holiday lights.
It’s a tradition for many people to hold parties and contests featuring the gaudy clothing piece. Ned’s in Tahlequah has been hosting its Tacky Sweater Party for several years now.
“It’s an annual tradition that started around 2014,” said Dave Mead. “We thought it would be a fun thing to do for not only the college kids, but the rest of our friends. Come with your tackiest sweater and the crowd elects the winner by applause.”
This year, the bar held the party on Dec. 9 and gave out trophies for first, second, and third place.
This style of sweater is a popular purchase at local shops in the area. Teresa Williams of Threadz Consignment said she sells out of ugly Christmas sweaters every year. As of Dec. 6, Williams said she only had only had one left.
“More sold over the weekend than I thought,” said Williams. “We did have 10 or more.”
Williams recently got more sweaters in stock, including one featuring a festive shark.
In Keys, Tracy Bloom of Atta Girl said she had a few ugly Christmas sweaters in, but doesn't think there are any left.
"It seems like they are very popular," said Bloom.
At Junie’s Closet, owner Kristy Eubanks said she has not had anyone asking for ugly Christmas sweaters yet.
Carol Shepherd, owner of Windmill Boutique, said it’s too hot to wear sweaters right now.
“Look at me,” said Shepherd, who had removed her outerwear earlier in the day and was now in a tank top. “I’m burning up.”
Shepherd said her Christmas-themed T-shirts have been popular. She pointed out one that read, “Too cute to wear ugly sweaters.“
It should really say, ‘Too hot,’ she joked.
For those who’d rather eat than don an ugly Christmas sweater, Shawn Coffman of Nawnie’s Treats decorates sugar cookies depicting them. Coffman said her “Brandi’s Ugly Christmas Sweaters” are popular with people in the area.
“People just love them,” said Coffman.
Coffman's cookies are iced in holiday colors and have snowmen, reindeer, and other festive frosted figures piped on top.
“I think [the cookies] reminds [people] of the past," said Coffman. "Maybe of mom and family.”
