Ugly or festive? Students don holiday sweaters

Some holiday revelers enjoy this time of year more than others, and while most people know of one or two grouches, it doesn’t stop the most festive merrymakers from enjoying the season.
Tahlequah Public Schools has been counting down the days until Christmas break all month. As some might expect, students at TPS elementary schools have been feeling the holiday spirit, with a calendar full of dress up days to bolster festive cheer. As students grow up, they might start to believe they’ve grown out of such traditions, but others have shown they’re never too old to enjoy the holidays.
Tahlequah High School has had Movie Character Day, Holiday Bling Day, Santa Hat Day, Sweats and PJs Day, Scarf and Hat Day, and Winter Wonderland White Day.
“We’re just trying to help the school spirit and have a little fun while we’re here, kind of to break up the monotony. It’s been fun, for sure,” Principal Lacie Wilson said.
Thursday served as Festive Sweater Day. While the garment has traditionally been subjugated under the category of "ugly," not everyone sees Christmas sweaters as unsightly clothing; hence the name Festive Sweater Day. But no matter the occasion, THS has seen some student participation this month, albeit sparingly.
“High school kids aren’t quite as into it as the other ones,” Wilson said. “They have [dressed up] a little bit. We had lots of Santa hats for Santa Hat day. We’ve had tons of teachers jump in there and dress up. Then we’ve had parents all week long bring snacks for our teachers and put it in the workroom.”
While many of the THS students have stuck with their usual attire, at least a few have caught the holiday bug. Bryce Allison said he’s not sure why more students don’t get into the spirit, but it hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the fun this year.
“I’ve been trying to be as festive as possible. Today is the big day, though,” said Allison, who wore a Gremlins Christmas sweater. “The teachers love this sweater and they all know it. I took this from my mom’s closet, because she had bought it for my dad a long time ago. Christmas makes everything better, I feel like. So I like to be festive.”
Students have had an unorthodox couple of years due to COVID-19. They’ve gone back and forth between virtual learning and going to class in person. This fall semester has presented its own challenges, but Wilson said the students have done a good job with attendance and hopes they can all take some time to recoup before the spring semester begins.
“I want them all to just relax and have a great time, and then be ready to rock n’ roll when we come back,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.