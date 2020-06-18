DENVER - United Health Foundation is increasing its support of the American Indian College Fund's United Health Foundation Tribal Scholars Program to ensure Native American communities have access to health care with a $430,000 grant to provide 13 scholarships for American Indian and Alaska Natives studying in the health and dental fields.
Rising sophomores who are studying to be a primary care physician, nurse, physician's assistant, mental and behavioral health worker, dentist, or pharmacist are eligible for the scholarships, which total over $7,700 per year per student and are renewable for up to three years if students maintain their studies and a 3.0 grade point average. To apply for scholarships, visit https://collegefund.org/scholarships.
The goal of the American Indian College Fund's United Health Foundation Tribal Scholars Program is to develop the next generation of Native health care providers to serve their communities with personalized, culturally competent care. The United Health Foundation has increased its support for the program by $70,000 this year to provide support to additional students.
"The American Indian College Fund is a longstanding partner we are honored to support - together, we are working to improve the capacity of the health care system to ensure Native communities receive the best quality care," said Tracy Malone, president of the United Health Foundation."
Studies show that American Indian and Alaska Native people lag behind other Americans with regard to health status. One major reason for health disparities in Native communities includes an insufficient supply of providers of health care services.
"The College Fund appreciates that during this pandemic United Health Foundation is continuing its commitment to our scholars," said Cheryl Crazy Bull, president and CEO of the American Indian College Fund. "Tribal people use our traditional ways of knowing and good relationships to support public health and the guidelines that will get us through this crisis."
"Together we are paving a healthy path for individuals and their families."
