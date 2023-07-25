Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... ...HEAT ADVISORY FOR TODAY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected. * WHERE...West central Arkansas and east central, northeast, and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat will persist for several more days, and additional Heat Advisories will likely be issued beyond Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&