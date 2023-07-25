The United Keetoowah Band Education Department will host its Back to School Bash on Aug. 5 to get area students ready to head back to classes.
UKB Education Specialist Jacqueline Watson said the event is open to students from age of 4 up to the college level. Watson said she has especially been trying to get the word out to college students.
The event will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue in Tahlequah. Free school supplies and backpacks are available for exclusive UKB members, and all students can receive a free haircut and physical to prepare them for the new school year.
Thanks to a school supply drive by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Watson said some supplies will be available to all students.
Watson expects the Back to School Bash to be a big event. She added that there will be inflatables, treats, and activities for students to enjoy, as well as a visit from a national football champion. Former Sooners quarterback Jamelle Holieway will be in attendance to meet students, sign autographs, and pose for photos.
You’re invited
For more information, call the United Keetoowah Band at 918-871-2799.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.