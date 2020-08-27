From staff reports
The United Keetoowah Band tribal council election is set for Nov. 2, and 31 candidates are approved to run for 13 positions: four officers and nine district representatives.
All candidates for officer positions will appear on ballots in each district, and voters will make selections for each category, in addition to voting for their individual district representative, according to Brittney Bennett, UKB media director.
Candidates for UKB chief are: Donald Adair, Anile Locust, Woodrow Proctor, Roxana Wilden, and current Chief Joe Bunch. Running for assistant chief are: Jimmy Thirsty Sr., Jeff Wacoche, and incumbent Jamie Thompson.
Candidates for secretary are: Teresa Hair, Ronny Livers, Charlotte Wolfe, and Joyce Fourkiller, the current secretary. On the ballot to replace outgoing treasurer Ella Mae Worley are: Marlene Ballard, Sonja Gourd and James Walters.
District representatives who did not draw challengers will be sworn in at the January 2021 regular council meeting. These representatives are: Canadian District, Eddie Sacks; Flint District, Frankie Still; and Saline District, Charles Smoke.
Sammy Allen and Alvin Hicks are running in the Tahlequah District to replace outgoing Representative Jeff Wacoche. Leroy Hicks is running against incumbent Peggy Girty for the Illinois District. Clifford Wofford is challenging incumbent Jeannie Tidwell in the Cooweescoowee District. Archie Buzzard and Caleb Grimmett are vying for outgoing Representative Adalene Smith's position in the Delaware District. Incumbent Sharon Benoit will go against William Christie in the Goingsnake District. The Sequoyah District has a three-way race to replace outgoing Representative Barry Dotson: Junior Catron, Joey Duvall and Maudeen Vann.
To vote, Keetoowahs must be 21 or older by the Nov. 2 election; have been exclusive UKB members for at least six months; be residents or affiliated with a particular district; and be listed in the official Voter List in the district where they vote. Members will be allowed to vote in the district in which they have resided for a period of three months prior to the election.
"If the Keetoowah has changed residences in the three months prior to voting, they will not be entitled to vote in the new district until the next election. Instead, voters must vote in the old district of which their name appears on the Voters List," said Bennett.
Absentee voting will not be allowed. Keetoowah IDs must be presented on election day. Precinct workers will be available to assist those with physical disabilities, according to Bennett.
Voting locations are: Canadian District, Warner Senior Citizens Center, 802 Third Ave.; Cooweescoowee District, Emmanuel Baptist Church. 828 S. Muskogee Ave. in Claremore; Delaware District, Jay Senior Citizens Center, 816 S. Main St.; Flint District, Stilwell Community Building, 320 N. Sixth St.; Goingsnake District, Oaks City Hall, 128 E. Sequoyah Dr. in Oaks, or Maryetta Public School, 470819 E. 810 Road in Stilwell; Illinois District, Cookson Hills Center, 32087 Highway 82 South; Saline District, New Jordan Church, N. 4428 Kenwood Road; Sequoyah District, Sallisaw Nutrition Center, 115 W. Redwood; and Tahlequah District, UKB Wellness Center, 18529 W. Keetoowah Circle.
