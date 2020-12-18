United Keetoowah Band Chief Joe Bunch is facing impeachment charges once again after Cooweescoowee District Representative Jeannie Tidwell filed charges on Nov. 30.
Tidwell has also filed charges against the UKB Election Board.
“He overstepped his bounds and put the tribe into a financial obligation that was not really a consensus of the council,” said Tidwell.
Tidwell said in a statement that charges were against Bunch “for making independent financial actions by applying for a loan under the Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program, outside the scope of his duties.”
Tidwell and other officials speculate that Bunch applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan of about $795,000 without approval from the tribal council, and some of the funds have been used in a way that will require the tribe to repay it with interest.
The impeachment charges were filed with Tribal Secretary Joyce Fourkiller-Hawk two days before the UKB run-off election, which Bunch won against his opponent. According to Tidwell, Fourkiller-Hawk was to set a hearing schedule and serve Bunch within five working days from Nov. 30. Bunch was not served until Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Tidwell said she contacted Fourkiller-Hawk before Dec. 15 to ask if Bunch had been served, and she said the response she received indicated Fourkiller-Hawk was confused about the issue. Tidwell claimed Fourkiller-Hawk was trying to delay the process until after newly elected councilors were sworn in.
The swearing-in is set for Saturday, Jan. 2. Assistant Chief Jamie Thompson has set an impeachment hearing for Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 6 p.m. at the UKB Wellness Center.
Bunch had not responded to the Tahlequah Daily Press’ inquiries before publication time.
The charges against the UKB Election Board stem from the possibility that at least two appeals or challenges to the Dec. 7 election were not investigated. The board had been served papers on Friday, Dec. 18, according to Tidwell, but details were not made available to the TDP by press time.
A council meeting is set for Dec. 19, but Tidwell said it would mostly be about financials. Regular UKB Tribal Council meetings are normally held on the first Saturday of the month.
