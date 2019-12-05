By SHERI GOURD
At the end of November, two articles of impeachment charges were filed against United Keetoowah Band Chief Joe Bunch.
The first article of impeachment contains six counts of alleged criminal activity against the UKB constitution and bylaws: criminal conspiracy, obstructing government function, official unlawful action, harassment, freedom of association, and improper influence in official matters.
According to the document, Bunch violated Section 302, criminal conspiracy, by calling a council meeting on or about May 2017 without written notice as required by the constitution. Bunch sought to hire "a grant writer without going through Human Resources, and sought a nomination through the Council instead." He then approved the hire through an email, which violated normal procedures, and "acted outside the scope of his authority by declaring himself as the grant writer's supervisor."
According to the document, Bunch then gave approval for the grant writer to have "unlimited access" to the accounting department and its software, and "further allowed the grant writer to assist the accounting director in creating Fiscal Year budget 2017, using an inaccurate indirect cost formula, creating a falsely inflated budget for 2017."
These actions were purportedly done without the knowledge or approval of the council.
Counts 2 and 3 outline actions involving the accounting staff beginning around May 2017.
Two accounting employees were terminated by the UKB treasurer and executive director of tribal operations (EDTO) for insubordination. Bunch asked then-Attorney General Christina Vaughn to look into the matter. She recommended the employees be reinstated and supervised by the human resources specialist. This meant the treasurer could not supervise the accounting personnel and activities, which the document states violates Section 4 of the constitution. The chief and secretary then, without council approval, took over supervising the accounting staff after the human resources specialist position became vacant.
Bunch was "the self-designated supervisor of the accounting staff" from June 2017 to January 2019, according to the articles of impeachment, and during that time, the deadline for the 2017 audit was not met. In November 2017, the council sought to have a firm perform the mandated audit, but "the letter of engagement was not sent to the audit firm until June 2018." Since the 2017 audit was one year delinquent, the Bureau of Indian Affairs placed the UKB on Level 1 sanctions, meaning the tribe would "be limited to monthly advance payments of all contract funds, including contract support funds," according to the BIA Single Audit Report Handbook.
Issues with the accounting director began around February 2018. The director resigned "because she did not agree with relocating to a new office," but without council approval, Bunch rehired the director, who was allowed to work offsite with access to the accounting software. According to the document, when the firm sought to begin the 2017 audit, the accounting staff did not turn in requested documents.
The UKB received notice in July 2019 that it was being placed on Level 2 Sanctions, which means the tribe "will continue to receive monthly advance payments of all contract funds, and all contract support payments will be withheld."
The articles of impeachment state this delinquency has put the tribe and housing department in "a funding crisis."
Bunch is accused in the fourth count of treating the EDTO with "ill regard" from August 2017 to March 2019. The document states Bunch harassed the EDTO by email, micromanaged with "supervisory control," and did not allow the EDTO to supervise the accounting staff.
Counts 5 and 6 deal with occurrences at council meetings. When the Housing Authority Office reported in the Jan. 7 meeting that employees would have to be laid off due to a funding freeze, the "council reacted deviating from the agenda, and terminated the employees during public forum, in open session with live feed." Bunch is accused of violating his oath of confidentiality by failing to take control of the situation and allowing the discussion to happen in open session, as well as violating the employee's right to privacy.
From the Nov. 2 meeting, Bunch allegedly tried to sway the council three times to vote "no" on reappointment of a corporate board member, which has been deemed to be "improper influence."
What's next
Information on the second article of impeachment will be in the Friday, Dec. 6, edition of the Daily Press.
