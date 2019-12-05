By Sheri Gourd
Two articles of impeachment charges were filed against United Keetoowah Band Chief Joe Bunch at the end of November.
The second Article of Impeachment has seven counts dealing with violations of the federal corporate charter of the UKB, the Corporate Board Act of 1950, and Crimes and Punishment Act of 1990.
Count 1 states Bunch called a special meeting in December 2016 to remove the UKB Corporate Board chairman, which violated the Corporate Act of 2015. The filers of the document said Bunch was being oppressive and violated "the rights of this individual tribal member to sit on a board after duly being appointed by the council." The act was overturned by the UKB attorney general, but the document states Bunch "continued to engage in unconstitutional actions and harassment of the individual and the Corporate Board."
According to Count 2, Bunch called a special meeting in February 2017 to get some council members to repeal the Corporate Act of 2015, and sought to take over economic projects.
The document states: "The overthrow of the Corporate Board was executed with malicious intent, to undermine the purpose of the UKB Constitution and UKB Corporate Charter to improve the general welfare of the Band and its members, and did so by a hostile takeover as evidenced by chain-locked doors to deter entry to all Corporate Office and other tribal offices." This was also overturned by the attorney general.
Bunch is accused of conspiring with members of the corporate board and tribal council in May and June 2018 to pass a motion to "remove two officers from the board, without benefit of a hearing, and replace with new individuals."
Count 4 states: "Bunch has worked behind the scenes to circumvent the Corporate Board by attempting to engage others in business ventures, acting outside the scope of his duties." Examples include making appointments with vendors without coordination with the corporate board, and attempting to engage the former Creek Nation chief to be the tribe's economic adviser. That official has since been indicted in federal court, the document states.
Count 5 indicates Bunch attempted to "defame the reputation" of the chairman and secretary of the corporate board by distributing "an unofficial financial document to the Tribal Council which he knew to be false." This document implied that about $1.2 million in corporate board funds were missing, with implication it was through theft or mismanagement. No proof was provided, according to the article of impeachment.
Bunch is accused of being oppressive and using harassing actions, which are violations of the UKB Constitution and Crimes and Punishment Act of 1990, according to Count 6. The count states: "Bunch has conspired with certain members of the Corporate Board and certain council members to pass laws that are unconstitutional, specifically directed at a single person, violating a tribal members Indian Civil Rights, for no other purpose than to annoy, taunt, insult or to challenge another."
The last claim relates to Count 6 in the first article of impeachment. This focused on a November meeting in which Bunch allegedly used words and actions in an attempt to influence the council to vote "no" on the reappointment of a corporate board officer. During that meeting, a discussion focused on the nomination of a candidate to the vacant corporate board position. This candidate was already on the tax commission, and a resolution states that "a Corporate Board Member can hold one position only." It does not specify "committee, board, or commission," according to the document. The impeachment writer states that it is "unclear" why Bunch would want to "promote this council member, who is a former corporate authority board member, when the records show acts of malfeasance by the former board." The document states Bunch served for a year as the corporate board chair, and is "fully aware of the mismanagement and Medicaid fraud that was discovered to have been taking place under the former board's management."
The articles of impeachment state Bunch has "failed to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma… and has committed misfeasance, malfeasance, nonfeasance, and corruption with a willful grievous intent and abused his office by official misconduct."
With these charges, the impeachment authors deem Bunch "warrants impeachment and hearing, removal from office and permanent disbarment from eligibility for future candidacy for any elective or appointive office in the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma, and permanent banishment from membership from the" UKB.
The UKB Tribal Council will have to vote on whether to impeach Bunch. If impeached, Bunch would have to step down, but he will be able to appeal it to the tribal court. No date has yet been set for a hearing.
