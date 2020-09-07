UKB council discusses virus, election, during meeting

The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council met for a regular meeting Saturday, urging safety during the pandemic.
In his opening remarks, Chief Joe Bunch urged UKB citizens to continue following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19. He suggested citizens wash their hands regularly, sanitize, wear face masks, and distance themselves in public outings or gathering.
Bunch also called on citizens to participate in the U.S. 2020 Census.
“What that’s used for is determining populations for different tribes,” said Bunch, referring to the Census. “It’s used for the allocation of federal dollars, as well as it helps with national representation.”
During a report from the corporate board, Randall Hendricks said they hope to acquire more kayaks and rafts at the tribe’s Echota Village and RV Park on State Highway 10. Hendricks said the float operation and camping site has seen more people this year, perhaps due to the ongoing pandemic, and that revenue for the season has been up 30 to 40 percent, compared to last year.
The council decided to table to financial report until Sept. 26, at 10 a.m.
The council was also offered a chance to invest in a company that develops HVAC filters designed to filtrate and kill viruses, like COVID-19. The company asked for $2.5 million in exchange for 10 percent of the business. No decision was made on whether to invest in the opportunity.
The tribe recently announced candidates running for office in the Nov. 2 election, with incumbent Chief Bunch drawing four competitors: Donald Adair, Anile Locust, Woodrow Proctor and Roxana Wilden.
Incumbent Assistant Chief Jamie Thompson will face Jimmy Thirsty Sr. and Tahlequah District Representative Jeff Wacoche.
For the tribe’s secretary position, voters will choose among incumbent Joyce Fourkiller, Teresa Hair, Ronny Livers and Charlotte Wolfe.
Ella Mae Worley, currently UKB treasurer, will be replaced by either Marlene Ballard, Sonja Gourd, or James Walters.
A few district representatives drew no challengers, including Eddie Sacks, Canadian District; Frankie Still, Flint District; and Charles Smoke, Saline District. Each will be sworn in the first Saturday of January 2021.
Vying for the Cooweescoowee District are incumbent Jeannie Tidwell and challengers Clifford Wofford.
The Delaware District race will be between Archie Buzzard and Caleb Grimmett.
Goingsnake District incumbent Sharon Benoit will attempt to retain her seat against William Christie.
Peggy Girty, current Illinois District representative, will face Leroy Hicks in the November election.
Junior Catron, Joey Duvall and Maudeen Vann are all seeking the Sequoyah District seat.
The Tahlequah District race will be between Sammy Allen and Alvin Hicks.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the UKB Tribal Council is Oct. 3, at 10 a.m., in the UKB Wellness Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.