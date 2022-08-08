A candidacy requirement was heavily debated during August’s Tribal Council meeting of the United Keetoowah Band.
On April 2, the Council passed the Election Ordinance of 2022, which included the requirement that candidates possess a valid driver’s license to file for office. In July, this provision was removed.
At the request of the UKB Election Board, item 5 of the meeting agenda was a discussion on this change and a vote to reinstate this driver’s license provision.
Election Board member Albert Shade expressed his opinion on last month’s change.
“What we’re doing right here is, we’ll take two steps forward and three steps back. We need to quit doing that. We gotta have people to move their tribe forward,” said Shade. “I’m not picking anyone out, but our driver’s license deal — you’ve got to have a driver’s license, people. If you’re going to go do anything, you’ve got to have a driver.”
Chairwoman Brenda Smith echoed Shade in that the Board was not “picking on anybody.”
“We’ve got to move forward. But the thing about it is, we also took an oath to do what’s right, and one of those things to do right is follow our ordinance,” said Smith. “You got six months to change it. It was changed last month. That was way behind schedule. It was unreal, unfair and unlawful.”
The ordinance in question states that “nothing in this Election Ordinance shall be changed from the date candidate registration opens for an election until the final election results are officially certified by the Election Board.”
Smith said no one who has come to file candidacy has found her asking for a driver’s license offensive.
“But he brought this up while we were already in the election process, and that goes against the ordinance, and at one point, we need to stick with the rules,” said Smith. “We’re not going to go anywhere if we don’t.”
An extensive discussion on this matter ensued, and the question was eventually taken into executive session. Upon the Council’s return, a referendum vote was approved for the 2022 Primary Election. This referendum will present two questions to voters:
• Should a driver’s license be required for candidates for council?
• Should a high school diploma or GED be required for candidates for council?
The Council also decided that Election Ordinance of 2022 from April would govern the 2022 election process and “supersedes any other resolution regarding the 2022 election process that conflicts with this resolution.”
In other new business, the Council:
• Approved allowing Jonathan Hyslope an access password for the server.
• Approved naming the UKB Library after Della Wolfe.
• Turned down a motion requiring consent to record meetings on UKB grounds.
• Approved the Housing, Heath and Human Services, Human Resources, Lighthorse and Tribal Courts as official UKB Tribal Agencies for the TAP program to have access to use background checks and fingerprints.
• Voted down bringing forth the name of UKB Education Building as the George Wickliffe Education Building.
• Tabled a vote on the structure of the Accounting and Enrollment Departments.
• Did not vote on adjusting the premium pay scale under the ARP funding for employees and instead referred to the Budget Committee.
