The United Keetoowah Band Council met Dec. 3 and discussed the results of the recent council election, including one contested race.
Chief Joe Bunch gave his addressed the council in regard to the Nov. 7 UKB council election.
“The council election has run its course,” said Bunch. ”One race is being contested and is in the courts to be determined.”
Bunch said in the case of a vacancy in the Sequoyah District, his belief is that the decision has already been made, and according to the policies and the constitution, the person in that seat will remain there until a successor is elected.
“With that, I think it's appropriate that the current Sequoyah District stay in office for the next two year,” he said.
The tribe posted the results of the council election to its Facebook page: Eddie Sacks, Canadian District; Clifford Wofford, Cooweescoowee District; Elmer Panther Jr., Delaware District; Frankie Still, Flint District; Willie Christie,Goingsnake District; Peggy Girty, Illinois District; Charles Smoke, Saline District; and Alvin Hicks, Tahlequah District.
During public forum, Museum Director Ernestine Berry notified the council of an art sale and show slated for Saturday, Dec. 10 at the John Hair Museum and Cultural Center.
“It is the Tradition Keepers and also we’re inviting other Keetoowah artists and craftspeople to come in, not just the Tradition Keepers,” said Berry. “We’re hoping we’ll have a good turnout for that.”
Berry asked the council to approve allowing only the museum’s employees access to its archive, which holds important documents and artifacts. Right now, Berry said, there are people who have access to that archive who should not.
“We have items in there that are over 100 years old and so we want to try to keep those safe and in our possession so nobody walks out with them,” she said.
Berry said the museum also recently joined the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Hopefully that will help us to get our people out there and get our tribe more recognizable,” she said.
Earlier in the week, Bunch attended the 2022 White House Tribal Nation Summit.
“One of the best comments I heard coming from the [Department of the Interior’s] staff is that one show doesn’t fit all, meaning that the tribes – depending on their size, needs, and so on – their application of [DOI] polices doesn’t fit each tribe,” said Bunch. “So [the DOI] has to go back and rethink how they do business in Indian Country.”
Bunch said UKB government needs to get grow to have enough manpower to search out the funding opportunities mentioned at the summit.
The Enrollment Committee had two applications for new membership as of its Nov. 21 meeting.
From the UKB Corporate Board, Woody Anderson said they have been looking into changes at Echota Behavioral Health facilities including renovations, controlled access, CCTV, emergency alert devices for staff, armed security guards, and plans for providing transportation to patients to appointments.
In new business, the council approved two resolutions: One, to name the Illinois District Community Building the Frank Girty Galvtsi Community Building; and one to allocate a $150,000 Construction Line Item to the budget for the Tag Office.
Several items came out of executive session and the council approved resolutions to approve:
• The Indian Child Welfare Department to relocated within a 76-acre parcel.
• The four ARPA Economic Relief 2022 applications.
• The Salesforce portal agreement.
• Nominees to be seated on the Corporate Board: Darren Henson and Jeffrey Nelson.
• Two requests for Long Valley Grounds and Brush Creek Church.
What’s next
The next meeting of the UKB Council is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.