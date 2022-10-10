The Tribal Council of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma discussed finances and a lease renewal during its meeting for October.
The council heard the reports on enrollment, taxes, and finances.
In regard to enrollment, the committee meeting report from Sept. 22 indicated there were five applications for new membership and no relinquishments.
Budget Analyst Noah Nofire presented the financial report from the past three months.
“In the three-month period, we have spent $4,229,271.92,” said Nofire. “Among that, remember in July we had a check disbursement, and within that check disbursement, we spent $2,317,600. And a couple of the big hits within July and September were the remodel of the Tahlequah district community building, and with September was the $93,000 that was for the Kenwood store that was approved."
Nofire said the UKB had paid $338,908.71 in premium pay in the past three months, as well as 2,300 hours of overtime, which he said wasn’t too bad.
“There was seven checks within that time span. And with the Gen Fund, the biggest hit was in July and that was [when] they gave corporate board $503,000 and gave Bacone $259,000. But your total for the three months of the general fund was $909,870.54,” said Nofire.
Secretary Joyce Fourkiller asked if the Bacone College and corporate board payments were donations or if they would be returned. Nofire said funds to Bacone would be paid back and that he believes corporate the board check was “allocated incorrectly.”
The council accepted the finance report.
In new business, the council voted to strike an item from the agenda in order to send it legal for review. This was a council discussion to vote to approve/disapprove to rent the Stilwell Satellite Office Lease Agreement.
No items were brought out of executive session and the council meeting adjourned.
What's next
The next UKB Tribal Council meeting is scheduled for the first Saturday in November.
