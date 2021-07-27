UKB curator says history is putting puzzle together

History is finding pieces of a puzzle and making the picture more complete for Ernestine Berry, manager of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee John Hair Cultural Center and Museum.
The museum received the Frank H. Boudinot collection donated by his grandson James. It is mostly documents, legal cases he led, governmental documents and his personal journal.
Born in 1866, Boudinot was the grandfather of Elias, the missionary who came to Oklahoma with the Cherokee Nation in 1939. The senior was working with Keetoowahs during the allotment period and with founding of the Keetoowah Society in 1905.
“He was an attorney during a very important period of Cherokees. After allotment, we knew people would be trying to take land away and they did. He got money for some, but never the land back,” said Berry.
Her family does still have the allotment of her grandmother, Esther Shawnee, in the Bell Community of Adair County.
“I have about 200 restricted acres – not all together, with 60 in Sally Bull hollow – that were hers. It was her dad's and his sister’s land,” she said.
A grant is helping process the collection at the museum, which includes several big boxes of books and papers.
Berry is also excited about expanding their language program. JHCCM received IMLS grants for language revitalization.
“It’s community-based with families – an intergenerational effort to reestablish the language in the home, so it can push down to younger generations and get them to learn,” she said.
One reason immersion programs are not totally successful is because there are no speakers at home, said Berry.
The University of Arkansas has a collection of videos and recordings made of Keetoowah meetings and other events by Dr. Frank Schiede.
“We’ll be making these available; some include our elder council people who have passed,” Berry said.
The language people are working with Ellen Cushman at Northeastern University in Boston.
“They’re doing a real analytical study of the language, how it’s changed over the years. Clara Proctor’s aunt is 95, and she helps with some of the older words, which have gone out of usage. It’s like old English writing; you have to study to understand. If we could talk to George Washington, how would he sound? He probably couldn’t understand us.”
Cherokee is a complex language, she added.
“Wickliff Bible translators couldn’t do it. Sequoyah came along with the Syllabary, and they used it to translate the Bible,” said Berry.
Walking though the museum area, Berry notes the documents and designs, including an origin story. One display is a life-sized photo of a flag.
“The Keetoowahs fought on the side of the north during the Civil War. The U.S. government gave us this flag. We have the actual flag in our collection,” Berry said. “Once of our legends is we came from an island in the Caribbean. Men there with powers were using them against the people, instead of for them. The people prayed and fasted and were told by a messenger to leave the island, and they left."
Then, the island sunk into the ocean.
“They came northwest to what is now the United States,” she said.
The rest is history – changed only depending on who is telling the story.
