The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians held a regular council meeting Saturday, when officials discussed adopting a new handbook for the Lighthorse Police.
The Lighthorse Police serves the tribe, its properties and its communities across 14 counties. The council tabled the handbook adoption.
“We needed to study that a little bit more,” Chief Joe Bunch said. “It was about [Bureau of Indian Affairs] policies. That was sent back in order for our attorneys to look at that. We’re really trying to update our policies. They were written 25 years ago, so that’s something we have to do.”
The appointment of Justin Vann to the UKB Corporate Board was approved by the council. He will replace Eddie Sacks, whose term was complete as of November.
The council also approved setting up a bank account for the John Hair Cultural Center and Museum for a language grant. Bunch said it was to separate account funds as the tribe works on revitalizing its language.
The UKB recently held a grand opening for a new housing complex in Stilwell, where the tribe has renovated 10 apartments for its members. Three of the homes are handicapped accessible, and the UKB also provided another member with a house in Jay.
Bunch said the recent event with the tribe to teach its young members how to fish and supply them with rods and reels was a success.
The tribe is also working toward another grand opening for a housing district in Tahlequah. Bunch said the tribe is building 10 houses around the area of Bean Street and West Avenue.
Bunch took time Monday to thank members of the U.S. Armed Forces as Veterans Day approaches.
“We certainly thank the veterans for all their service and continued service,” he said. “What folks don’t know is they may have been in active service at one time, but when it comes time to volunteers and things of that nature, the veterans step up and help with that charge. If other nationalities would have enlisted as hard and as fast as Native Americans, we wouldn’t have had the need for a draft. We’re pretty proud of our veterans and wish them well.”
The UKB announced its hosted a a Backyard Extravaganza in Vian Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 513 E. Schley St., Vian, there will be a bounce house, corn hole, horse shoes, a hog fry, prize drawings, clothing giveaway, insurance sign up, and PPE giveaway.
What's next
The next UKB Council meeting will be Dec. 4, at the UKB Wellness Center, at 10 a.m.
