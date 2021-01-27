Officials with the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians are expressing disappointment with the Oklahoma Supreme Court's ruled this week that the state’s tribal gaming compacts with them and the Kialegee Tribal Town are invalid.
In Treat v. Stitt, Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and Speaker of the House Charles McCall brought action against Gov. Kevin Stitt, saying he lacked authority to enter into the compacts. The court sided with the petitioners.
Judges reiterated the state’s executive branch authority “to advocate and negotiate gaming compacts is statutory – not constitutional.” The executive branch must use one of two methods allowed to negotiate a tribal gaming compact: the Model Compact, or the general statutory authority conferred under Oklahoma Statute 74.
The 2020 compact with the UKB contained different terms than the Model Gaming Compact and did not have approval from the Joint Committee. The judges ruled Stitt’s action disrupted “the proper balance between the Executive and Legislative branches.”
“The Legislature has not authorized the governor to bind the state with regard to tribal compacts. Nor has it been approved by the Joint Committee on State-Tribal relations. Rather the compact executed by the governor contravened state law,” wrote Judge Yvonne Kauger in the ruling. “The governor's powers are limited by the Constitution. The governor may exercise only the specific power granted. The governor's attempt to exceed this authority results in the actions being rendered wholly ineffectual and invalid.”
Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew L. Morgan said in a press release that he appreciated the clarity of the ruling.
“As we have consistently maintained, the renewed Model Gaming Compact crafted more than 15 years ago is the only valid electronic gaming compact between the state and any Oklahoma Tribal Nation,” said Morgan.
The state court had previously ruled two other tribal gaming compacts Stitt had entered into in 2020 were also invalid because they “authorized certain forms of Class 3 gaming prohibited by state law.”
In a joint statement to the Daily Press, UKB Chief Joe Bunch, Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche, Secretary Joyce Fourkiller, and Treasurer Sonja Gourd said they were disappointed in the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s decision, but they will continue pursuing the UKB’s “sovereign right to have lands placed in trust for gaming purposes.”
“The governor has already concurred in our ability to have land in Logan County placed into trust for gaming. The Logan County compact is federally approved, and neither we, nor the federal government, were a party to the Supreme Court's decision,” said the UKB officials.
The UKB gaming compact became effective Sept. 8, 2020, after inaction from the U.S. Department of Interior.
