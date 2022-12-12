UKB dishes up holiday spirit with art show, other events

The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians is celebrating the holiday season with several events, kicked off by a Christmas art sale from this past weekend.
UKB Education Department will host a its monthly book swap on Thursday, Dec. 15, with some sweet additions. Along with the usual free books, guests can also decorate Christmas cookies.
“We are doing gigantic cookies for any little kids that come,” said Education Specialist Jacqueline Watson-Baker. “We’re also inviting the kids from the Henry Lee Doublehead Child Development Center.”
For adult attendees, Watson-Baker said smaller cookies will be available in delicious flavors like gingerbread. The monthly book swap event is free and open to the public.
“Please come and shop our huge selection of books,” she said.
Education Specialist Jacqueline Watson-Baker said the department has had many donations lately and has starting rotating its selection. The book collection now numbers “easily over 1000.”
“Our kids selection has really expanded,’ she said. “We really do have something for everybody.”
Attendees can get cookies and as many books as they’d like, which Watson-Baker said make for great gifts.
The UKB will also be participating in the Kenwood Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17. The procession will begin at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 10, over 100 people visited the the UKB Museum’s first Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale, featuring Tradition Keepers Marcella Foreman, Tanisa Foreman, Joan Foreman, Matt Girty, Carrie Grayson, Charlotte Wolfe, and Sharon Benoit, as well as several other tribal artisans.
Museum Director Ernestine Berry said she was pleased with the sale and was happy that all exhibitors sold merchandise.
“It was good first attempt,” said Berry. “We will be looking forward to the second annual UKB Museum Christmas Arts and Crafts sale next year. However, we still have many beautiful hand-crafted items for sale in our gift shop and we are constantly adding new merchandise.”
Art sold at the event included jewelry and coasters, Christmas decorations, baskets, flutes, canes, aprons, moccasins, beadwork, headbands, ribbon shirts and skirts, and stone sculptures. The Tradition Keepers donated 21 items that were given away in raffle drawings at the end of the day.
Guests enjoyed complimentary refreshments and kids also got to make a Christmas ornament, refrigerator magnet or pinch pot.
“We appreciate the support of our tribal members, employees and people in the community,” said Museum Assistant Director Barbara Girty Foster.
