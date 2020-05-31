The United Keetoowah Band Tribal Council has announced that the UKB tribal offices will be extending the closure and limit on services through June 11.
This is to ensure the well-being of UKB employees and tribal members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This order is effective immediately and will be reassessed when needed. Several UKB departments are closed or have a skeleton crew of essential personnel reporting on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to complete any necessary tribal business.
"There will be an inevitable delay on service processing times due to our current schedule," said Brittney Bennett, media director. "Please reach out as quickly as possible if you suspect you may need services. This is especially true of our Keetoowah Tag Agency."
The lobby will not be open to the public for the following services: enrollment, Health and Human Services, housing, Indian Child Welfare and the Keetoowah Tag Agency. All applications for services will need to be put in a sealed envelope and placed in a water-tight lockbox in front of the Community Services building. Signs will be posted directing patrons to the box.
Services applications can be found on each department's individual tab on the www.ukb-nsn.gov website for download and printing. If this option is not available for those without internet access, contact a district representative to obtain an application or see the Lighthorse officer on patrol on the UKB grounds.
The Keetoowah Tag Agency will be using the south patio entrance of the Community Services building to accommodate tribal members who need tags. Look for our canopy; people cannot enter through the front door. Those needing help are asked to call ahead to 918-871-2770.
"We also ask that you not send us messages on our website asking to quote prices. We do not quote tag prices online or have an online renewal process. Our website email is for general inquiries only. You may call ahead for pricing, but please plan ahead to visit us in person," said Bennett.
Enrollment will not be issuing any new tribal identification cards at this time, but staff can mail out enrollment forms upon request to be completed at a later date by calling 918-871-2797.
For Health and Human Services, contact Director Jennifer Cole-Robinson at 918-871-2853. Leave a message or send an email to jcole-robinson@ukb-nsn.gov
All housing services will be suspended unless it is an emergency that threatens the health and safety of tribal members. For emergency concerns, contact the following housing employees: Nanci McCause, 918-207-5220; Charles Deason, 918-822-1941; Tishaleta Guevara, 918-822-0568; or Richard Vann, 918-457-7075.
Indian Child Welfare will be on call. For emergencies, contact ICW Specialist Rolanda Aimerson at 918-457-9440 or ICW Director Roxana Wilden at 918-457-9383. More information on their department can be found at https://www.ukb-nsn.gov/indian-child-welfare.
The Title VI Elder and Nutrition Program is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for elders to obtain take-out meals only. The Lighthorse Police will remain on patrol as needed.
The following services are closed through June 12: Education Department, Historic Preservation Office, Office of Environmental Services, John Hair Cultural Center and Museum, and the Transit Department. These departments will reopen at the discretion of the UKB Tribal Council.
As of now, The Henry Lee Doublehead Child Development Center is scheduled to reopen Monday, June 15. This decision was made at the discretion of the childcare director and is subject to change. More information about the re-opening procedure will be made available.
Visit the UKB website at www.ukb-nsn.gov or its Facebook page to keep up with the latest news and for further updates.
"In coming weeks we will be releasing more information about how our offices will be handling our reopening in a safe manner for all," said Bennett. "Wado for your cooperation and understanding."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.