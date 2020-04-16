As per the executive order of Chief Joe Bunch, the United Keetoowah Band Tribal Offices will be extending the closure and limit on services until May 1. This is to ensure the well-being of UKB employees and tribal members amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bunch said.
This order is effective immediately and will be reassessed at the discretion of administration. Several of the departments are closed or have a skeleton crew of essential personnel reporting on Wednesdays only, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., to complete any necessary tribal business. Employees 65 and older have been placed on administrative leave until COVID-19 is no longer a health risk.
There will be a delay on service processing times due to the schedule. Members should reach out as quickly as possible if they suspect they may need services. Several community services departments - including enrollment, Health and Human Services, housing, Indian Child Welfare, and the Keetoowah Tag Agency - will be open on Wednesdays with a skeleton crew from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The lobby will not be open to the public for these services. All applications for services will need to be put in a sealed envelope and placed in the water-tight lockbox in front of the Community Services building. Signs will be posted directing patrons to the box. Services applications can be found on each department's individual tab on the www.ukb-nsn.gov website for download and printing. If this option is not available for those without internet access, contact a district representative with the information at the end of this post to obtain an application or see the Lighthorse officer on patrol on the UKB grounds.
Enrollment will not be issuing any new tribal identification cards at this time, but enrollment forms can be mailed out upon request at 918-871-2797.
For Health and Human Services, contact Director Jennifer Cole-Robinson at 918-871-2853. All housing services will be suspended unless it is an emergency that threatens the health and safety of tribal members. Those who have an emergency concern should contact the following Housing employees: Nanci McCause, 918-207-5220; Charles Deason, 918-822-1941; Tishaleta Guevara, 918-822-0568; or Richard Vann, 918-457-7075.
Indian Child Welfare will be on call. For emergencies, contact ICW Specialist Rolanda Aimerson, 918-457-9440, or ICW Director Roxana Wilden, 918-457-9383. The Keetoowah Tag Agency is open and will be using the south patio entrance of the Community Services building to accommodate tribal members who need tags. Look for the canopy and if possible, call ahead to check in at 918-871-2770. Tag prices are not quoted online and there is not an online renewal process.
The Title VI Elder and Nutrition Program is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for elders to obtain take-out meals only.
Lighthorse Police shall remain on patrol as needed.
The Education Department, Historic Preservation Office, Office of Environmental Services, John Hair Cultural Center and Museum, and the Transit Department will be closed until May 1. These departments will reopen at the discretion of the UKB Tribal Council.
The Henry Lee Doublehead Child Development Center is scheduled to reopen on Monday, May 4. This decision was made at the discretion of the child care director and is subject to change.
Visit the UKB website at www.ukb-nsn.gov or its Facebook page to keep up with the latest news and for further updates.
Contact information for councilors: Eddie Sacks, Canadian, 918-822-1957; Jeannie Tidwell, Cooweescoowee, 405-822-4948; Adalane Smith, Delaware, 918-353-5036; Frankie Still, Flint, 918-507-1822; Sharon Benoit, Goingsnake, 918-791-1023; Peggy Girty, Illinois, 918-457-7067; Charles Smoke, Saline, 918-434-2094 or 918-457-7071; Berry Dotson, Sequoyah, 918-315-8849; and Jeff Wacoche, Tahlequah, 918-822-2191.
