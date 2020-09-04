The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians is seeking information about discrimination its citizens may have experienced while using a Cherokee Nation health facility.
The UKB Tribal Council authorized the law firm of Maglio Christopher & Toale to accept statements of discrimination via a online portal. The process is voluntary.
According to Cherokee Nation Chief of Staff Todd Enlow, the tribe provides "the highest-quality health care service to patients who represent citizens from nearly every federally recognized tribe."
"The only services offered exclusively to Cherokee Nation citizens are for services such as eyeglasses frame vouchers and some contract health referrals and are exclusively funded by revenue generated by Cherokee Nation Enterprises," said Enlow. "Our health care is among the best in the country, and any suggestion to the contrary is baseless and detrimental to the thousands of hard-working employees in each of our health care facilities."
Through certain treaty and statutory obligations, one duty of the federal government is to provide tribal citizens with health care.
The Indian Health Service, within the Department of Health and Human Services, was created to fulfill its health service obligations toward Native American people, and it initially did so through hospitals and clinics operated by federal government health care employees, according to Jeffrey C. Nelson with MCTLaw.
"Since the late 1970s, the Indian Health Service has been authorized by Congress to delegate its responsibilities by contract to certain Indian tribes, which the Indian Health Service then pays to provide at least the same level of health care that it was providing to the service population," said Nelson.
Since 1993, according to Nelson, the IHS delegated its duties and contracted with the Cherokee Nation to provide health care service to Native Americans in Northeast Oklahoma, including citizens of the UKB.
"Through this contractual relationship, the federal government has funneled large amounts of money to the Cherokee Nation over many years, expecting the Cherokee Nation to step into the shoes of the Indian Health Service and fulfill the federal government's duties toward all tribal citizens in the area, including the Keetoowah Cherokees," said Nelson. "This year, the Tribal Council of the [UKB] decided to gather information from its tribal citizens about their experiences seeking health care at Cherokee Nation health care operations."
The online portal seeks to collect "information from UKB citizens who believe the health care UKB citizens receive is not as good as that provided to Cherokee Nation citizens at Cherokee Nation health care operations."
"By sharing your story or stories of health care discrimination, you will help the UKB Council and its lawyers address a problem in your tribal community. This could benefit the tribe as a whole and all UKB citizens alike," said Brittney Bennett, UKB media director, in a Facebook post. "But it will not create a lawyer-client relationship between you and MCTLaw. Your participation is voluntary, and your participation with any followup from MCTLaw will be voluntary, as well. We hope you do participate. Council and its lawyers need to document this problem before we can work to fix it."
To document an incident or to get more information, visit the portal at www.mctlaw.com/ukb-health care/.
Those submitting discrimination claims must enter: their names, if they are the ones who experienced discrimination; their phone numbers and emails; and then select the "Cherokee Nation health care operation where incident occurred."
The options for locations are: A-Mo Health Center in Salina; Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center in Tahlequah; Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah; Cooweescoowee Health Center in Ochelata; Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw; Sam Hider Health Center in Jay; Three Rivers Health Center in Muskogee; Vinita Health Center in Vinita; Will Rogers Health Center in Nowata; Wilma P. Mankiller Health Center in Stilwell; Jack Brown Center, adolescent chemical dependency; Hero Project, children's behavioral health; Emergency Medical Services, ambulance; Other; or Not sure.
Other information requested includes: medical reason for visit; date of visit; and a description of how someone working at the health care location discriminated against the responder or another UKB citizen on the basis of tribal citizenship.
"The Tribal Council is not predicting the results of its inquiry and, at this time, it has not authorized any action regarding this subject, beyond information gathering," said Nelson.
