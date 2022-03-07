The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council voted to approve the purchases, or submits bids, for pieces of property during a regular meeting Saturday.
Council members gave their approval for the tribe to submit a bid for The Venue, property that currently houses the Tahlequah Elks Lodge No. 2601.
The council approved the purchase of 30 to 40 acres of property adjacent to the UKB complex.
The UKB Housing Department is set to receive $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds after the council approved the allocation of money.
Cooweescoowee District Councilor Cliff Wofford was granted permission to negotiate the price of property for purchase in his district.
During the financial report, Treasurer Sonja Gourd said the UKB has gained 52 employees recently, thanks to ARP funds. The tribe now has 132 employees.
Gourd and Chief Joe Bunch said the tribe is now caught up on its last three years of audits.
“Yeah, we had some findings,” Bunch said. “Those at this time have been taken care of or litigated. The final audit, 2021, if we do it before June 30, we’re caught up. What we did in 14 months, we couldn’t do in four years before that.”
Bunch discussed the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s new relaxed mask guidance for the U.S.
“I myself believe it’s a little early for that, and believe me in tight quarters and large areas, I will still probably wear a mask. Social distancing, washing your hands – I encourage everyone to continue practicing that,” Bunch said.
The Tahlequah City Solid Waste Department is now operating with a third automated truck, due to a partnership with the UKB Environmental Services Department.
“We’re actually leasing our trucks to them, as well. We had in the neighborhood of 17 percent population, which amounts to – of the 12,000 [UKB members] – about 3,000 tribal members in the town of Tahlequah. So thank you to environmental department and their efforts for that,” Bunch said.
What's next
The next regular UKB Tribal Council meeting is April 2, at 10 a.m., in the UKB Wellness Center.
