UKB eyes economic, energy development grants

The United Keetoowah Band held its regular council meeting on Saturday, March 4, and discussed applying to several grants for economic and energy development.
Chief Joe Bunch said development is moving forward with a couple of buildings on UKB campus.
“Those are the child care center, as well as the tag office and the housing warehouse,” said Bunch.
Bunch and Assistant Chief Jeff Wacoche recently attended the National Congress of American Indians.
"We learned from the State of the Indian Nation address that [we should] just show up. Just show up and state your case, because we all know that by no representation with the congressional leaders, we have no representation,” said Bunch. “What we learned was that by us telling our story, being there, and letting them know what our needs and intentions are we are better off for that. We have a chance.”
In new business, the council:
• Submission of ANA SEDS Grant, a competitive financial assistance grant that support locally-determined projects to support the social and economic development of Native communities.
• The replacement of Caleb Grimmett on the Enrollment Committee with Elmer Panther, the Delaware District Representative, as Grimmett is no longer the Delaware District Representative.
• The replacement of Caleb Grimmett on the Education Committee with Peggy Girty, the Illinois District Representative.
• Tabling a vote on the UKB Personnel Policy pending further discussion.
• Suspending pay of the Election Board as of March 18, 2023, but keeping the board active until Buzzard case has reached a decision.
• Tabling a vote for two weeks on approving Housing Committee members by nomination and approved by council; Re: Mike Poor, Nanci McCause, Ashley Thirsty, Caleb Grimmett, and Terry Kingfisher.
• To bypass holding an April Regular Council Meeting due to council performing government-to-government duties in Washington D.C.
Three items came out of executive session executive session and the council approved:
• The UKB Political Program 2023.
• A resolution authorizing the chief to submit a Department of Energy Grid Deployment Office Bill Application for Preventing Outages and Enhancing the Resilience of the Electric Grid Formula Grants to the states and Indian tribes for the benefit of the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
• The administrative services contract between the UKB and BioSafe Global Technologies LLC pending legal review.
What’s next
The next regular UKB Council Meeting is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, May 6.
